Mercer student from Albany selected as Nathan Deal Scholar

MACON – Mary Rachel Bonner (Class of 2025) was recently selected as a Mercer University School of Medicine Nathan Deal Scholar, MUSM Dean Jean Sumner announced.
Nathan Deal Scholars are selected based on their strong ties to rural Georgia, character, leadership qualities, community involvement and their likelihood of serving in rural, underserved Georgia after their scholarship obligations are met. The recipients receive 85-100% of tuition for up to four academic years.
“The Nathan Deal Scholarship enables and supports students who want to return to rural communities to become outstanding physicians," Sumner said. "These scholars represent the highest commitment to providing excellent health care to rural Georgians. This scholarship removes a financial burden of medical school debt, which has been a perceived hurdle for doctors going into less populated areas. With this support, students plan on practicing quality medicine in the small towns they know and love.”
The mission of investing in students from rural Georgia so that they can return to their hometowns virtually debt-free and be trained to serve the rural, underserved communities of Georgia is what drew Bonner to the Nathan Deal Scholarship.
“This scholarship drew my attention because of the opportunity it gives me to pursue my passion for learning while also giving back to my community,” she said. “Unfortunately, due to varying factors, many people in Georgia simply don’t have access to primary care physicians. I am thrilled to have the honor of receiving this scholarship and to be a part of this program.”
Bonner said she knows the health care struggles in the underserved, rural areas of Georgia and plans to give back to her hometown community.
“I come from a strong lineage of rural health care workers who raised me to see the importance of selecting a career that allows me to serve people in and out of the office,” she said. “My mother taught me that taking care of my neighbors meant everyone around me. I want to live in an area where I know I can get involved and where other community members will rise to the challenge with me.”
Mary Rachel Bonner is the daughter of Jennifer and Wallace Bonner, sister to Leslie Bonner and Sarah Kay Bonner, and granddaughter to Mariellen J. Bateman and the late Dan Bateman and Kay and Dohn Bonner.
“The Nathan Deal Scholars will make a difference in the health status of Georgians,” Sumner said. “This scholarship is one more way Mercer is reinforcing its commitment to rural Georgia.”
Mercer University’s School of Medicine was established in 1982 to educate physicians and health professionals to meet the primary care and health care needs of rural and medically underserved areas of Georgia. Today, more than 60 percent of graduates currently practice in the state of Georgia, and of those, more than 80 percent are practicing in rural or medically underserved areas of the state.
