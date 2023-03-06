Judge with gavel stock

Multiple defendants connected to a methamphetamine trafficking ring centered in Milledgeville that was responsible for distributing a total of five kilograms of methamphetamine pleaded guilty to their crimes recently resulting from an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force operation.

Jarvis Havior, aka “J Bo,” 31, of Milledgeville, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute before U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell. Havior faces a minimum of 10 years in prison to a maximum of life imprisonment to be followed by at least five years of supervised release and a $10 million fine. Sentencing is scheduled for May 3.

