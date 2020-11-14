MACON – A Virginia man, tied to the purchase of approximately three kilos of methamphetamine in Georgia, has been sentenced to serve more than 12 years in a federal prison, U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia Charlie Peeler announced.
Joseph Williams, aka Lex Willie, 38, of Staunton, Va., was sentenced by U.S. Chief District Judge Marc T. Treadwell to 151 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. There is no parole in the federal system.
Williams admitted to agents that between Oct. 7, 2018 and Oct. 9, 2018, he directed an individual to pick up two kilograms of methamphetamine in middle Georgia. After that person was arrested with $15,800 that was to be used to purchase the two kilograms of methamphetamine, Williams himself traveled to Georgia to pick up one kilogram of methamphetamine. Investigating agents then conducted a surveillance of Williams purchasing approximately one kilo of methamphetamine from a supplier at a Byron hotel parking lot on Oct. 9, 2018.
“The penalty is steep for those caught trafficking methamphetamine — federal prison without parole,” Peeler said in a news release. “I want to thank the many law enforcement agencies involved in shutting down this methamphetamine supply chain.”
The case was investigated by the Byron Police Department, the Peach County Sheriff’s Office, the Perry Police Department, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Howard prosecuted the case for the government.
