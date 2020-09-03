MACON – United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia Charles Peeler has announced that a methamphetamine trafficker caught with a large amount of “ice” methamphetamine was sentenced to serve 12 1/2 years in prison for his crime.
DeMarcus Bell, 42, of Cordele was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell to 150 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. There is no parole in the federal system.
On Oct. 7, 2018, an officer with the Byron Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Bell. The defendant consented to a search of the vehicle, and officers found what was later confirmed to be 993 grams of d-methamphetamine hydrochloride with a purity of 89%, 1,017.1 grams of d-methamphetamine hydrochloride with a purity of 82%, and 58.27 grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride. The methamphetamine was found hidden in boxes containing small bags of chips that were in the backseat and trunk of the vehicle. In the passenger glove box, officers also found a 9mm semiautomatic pistol.
“Methamphetamine trafficking destroys lives, cripples families and gravely harms communities," Peeler said in a news release. "We will prosecute illegal drug traffickers, and they will face federal prison without parole. I want to thank our local and federal law enforcement partners for their work in this case and for taking these dangerous drugs off the streets.”
The case was investigated by the Byron Police Department, Peach County Sheriff’s Office, Perry Police Department, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Howard prosecuted the case for the government.
