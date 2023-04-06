A judge's gavel rests on a book of law.

MACON – The leader of an armed drug trafficking organization responsible for distributing approximately 16 kilograms of methamphetamine into middle Georgia has been sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Ontarrio Veal, aka “Torrie,” 33, of Warner Robins, was sentenced to serve 420 months in prison to be followed by four years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Tilman E. “Tripp” Self III after Veal previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine on Nov. 15, 2022. There is no parole in the federal system.

