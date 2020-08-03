MACON – Two methamphetamine traffickers supplied with narcotics from a Macon-based stash house were sentenced to prison this week for their crimes, U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia Charlie Peeler said in a news release.
Joseph Fairley, 47, formerly of Valdosta and currently of Tampa, Fla., was sentenced to 180 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell. Fairley pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in April. Co-defendant Antonio Robinson, 40, of Macon, was sentenced to 72 months in prison by Treadwell. Robinson previously pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. There is no parole in the federal system.
The Drug Enforcement Administration conducted surveillance on a major drug trafficking operation based out of Macon with ties to Atlanta in August 2018. Agents discovered that large quantities of methamphetamine were provided by co-defendant Jose E. Ordez Avalos, 39, of Ellenwood. Co-defendant Alex Raymond, 43, of Warner Robins transported the methamphetamine from Avalos to co-defendant Albruce Green, 40, of Macon. Green distributed methamphetamine to Fairly and Robinson out of a “stash house” located on Newberg Avenue.
Green, Avalos and Raymond pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges in June and will be sentenced at a later date. Fairly was captured on Aug. 20, 2018, after fleeing Georgia State Patrol troopers on Interstate 75, with 56 grams of pure “ice” methamphetamine, 14 grams of cocaine and 33 grams of marijuana inside the vehicle. In addition to the drugs and firearm, the agents found a drug ledger in the trunk that contained various names and figures.
Robinson was taken into custody on Aug. 27, 2018, when a search warrant was executed at the Newberg Avenue residence. Robinson admitted to possessing 81.7 grams of “ice” methamphetamine. Green, Avalos and Raymond were tied to nearly two kilos of methamphetamine as a result of the investigation.
“By successfully shutting down a major stash house in Macon, agents destroyed a supply chain for methamphetamine into this region which was inflicting harm on our communities and destroying lives," Peeler said. "We will vigorously prosecute all those caught trafficking methamphetamine and deadly narcotics. I want to thank the DEA, GBI, GSP, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and Houston County Sheriff’s Office for their efforts investigating this case.”
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Charles Calhoun and Steven Ouzts prosecuted the case for the government.
