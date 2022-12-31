MGM Resorts sells land on Las Vegas Strip where 2017 mass shooting took place

The land on the Las Vegas Strip where the 2017 Route 91 Harvest Festival mass shooting took place has been sold, the company that owned the land said, and pictured people pray at a makeshift memorial for shooting victims on October 1, 2019, in Las Vegas.

The sale, finalized on Friday, was for land across from The Luxor hotel known as the Village property and does not include a plot of land where a memorial is slated to go, MGM Resorts International said in a letter that was distributed to employees announcing the sale and its details.

