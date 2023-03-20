The Miami Beach City Commission voted Monday to not set a curfew for this upcoming weekend, but the panel did pass a measure ordering liquor stores to close early after two deadly shootings riled the popular Florida spring break location.

During a special meeting in the wake of the fatal shootings, some commissioners argued the third weekend of spring break -- which just passed -- is typically the time period that sees violence. Two commissioners argued it would be unfair to punish future crowds for what happened last weekend.

CNN's Steve Almasy contributed to this report.

