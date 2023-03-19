Miami Beach sets midnight curfew after second Spring Break fatal shooting

Police and pedestrians are seen walking along Ocean Drive on South Beach on March 17 in Miami.

 Aaron Leibowitz/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service/Getty Images

The City of Miami Beach has issued a state of emergency and a midnight curfew following two fatal shooting incidents and "excessively large and unruly crowds," according to a news release from the city.

"In response to the two shootings and the excessively large and unruly crowds, and to mitigate dangerous and illegal conduct, the City of Miami Beach has ordered a state of emergency and a 11:59 p.m. curfew to take effect on Sunday, March 19, 2023 through 6 a.m. Monday, March 20, 2023," the release said. "The city will hold a special commission meeting on Monday afternoon to discuss potential restrictions beyond Monday."

