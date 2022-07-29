The Miami-Dade County School Board has reversed course on its July 20 decision to reject new sexual education textbooks that they approved just three months ago over concerns that rejecting the curriculum would leave schools out of compliance with state requirements.

On Thursday, the board voted 5-4 to bring back middle and high school textbooks that cover several topics including pregnancy prevention, understanding sexuality and sexually transmitted infections, according to descriptions in the book.

