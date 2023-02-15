A mother in Miami says she was shocked and outraged after the staff at her children's day care shared photos with parents of students in blackface as part of Black History Month.

"You're a certified, established institutions, you should know better. I mean, ignorance on -- about racism in 2023 is no longer ignorant, in my opinion," Courtney Politis, whose 1-year-old daughter attended Studio Kids Little River at the time, told CNN.

Recommended for you

CNN's Justin Gamble contributed to this report.

Tags