Michael Cohen meets with NY prosecutors looking into Trump Org. and Stormy Daniels payments

 Yana Paskova and Tom Williams/Getty Images

Michael Cohen, the former personal attorney to ex-President Donald Trump, met Tuesday with the Manhattan district attorney's office, the clearest sign that prosecutors are zeroing in on the Trump Organization's involvement in hush-money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

As he arrived at the building Cohen said he was complying with a request to meet with prosecutors.

