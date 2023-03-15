Michael Cohen testifies again before grand jury probing hush money scheme

Former Trump Attorney Michael Cohen arrives at the district attorney's office to complete his testimony before a grand jury on March 15, in New York.

 Yuki Iwamura/AFP/Getty Images

Michael Cohen, the former personal attorney to ex-President Donald Trump, arrived in Lower Manhattan Wednesday afternoon to continue testifying in front of a New York grand jury as part of an investigation into hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

"I feel great," Cohen told reporters as he arrived. He said it would "hopefully" be his last time appearing before the grand jury.

CNN's Gili Remen, Kara Scannell and Devan Cole contributed to this report.

Tags

More News