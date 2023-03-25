TIFTON — J. Michael Kiefer has been selected as the new provost and vice president for Academic and Student Affairs at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
ABAC President Tracy Brundage said Kiefer is well-qualified for the role.
“Dr. Kiefer brings a high level of experience to this position,” Brundage said. “He has familiarity with the University System of Georgia, and I believe he can make an immediate positive impact on our institution.”
Kiefer presently serves as the associate provost for academic and faculty affairs and is campus dean at the State College of Florida, a position he has held since 2018. Prior to that time, he was the dean of academic affairs and campus dean at the State College of Florida for two years.
The State College of Florida serves approximately 10,000 college credit students each semester at campuses in Bradenton, Lakewood Ranch, Venice, and E-Campus, offering certificates, and associate and baccalaureate degree programs.
Kiefer’s past experience includes multiple years of service at Darton State College in Albany, where he was the dean of health and physical education and director of athletics from 2007-2014 and then assistant vice president for academic affairs from 2014-16.
Kiefer earned a doctor of education degree in Curriculum and Leadership in Higher Education from Columbus State University, a juris doctor degree from the Concord Law School of Purdue University Global, a master of science degree in Exercise and Sport Science from the University of Central Missouri, a bachelor of science degree in Psychology from the Missouri University of Science and Technology, and an associate of arts degree from State Fair (Mo.) Community College.
Amy Willis has served as acting provost and vice president for Academic Affairs at ABAC since the retirement of Jerry Baker on July 31, 2022.
“Dr. Willis has given her heart and soul to this position during this time of transition,” Brundage said. “She is an ABAC alumna, and she has served her alma mater with distinction for over 25 years. I want to extend my personal thanks for all she has done for ABAC and will continue to do as an ABAC administrator.”
Kiefer will assume his duties at ABAC on May 15.
