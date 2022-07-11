ATLANTA – Michael P. Boggs will be sworn in as the new Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Georgia on July 18 at the state Capitol.
The Investiture Ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. in the House Chamber and will be live-streamed on the court’s website at https://www.gasupreme.us/.
Nels S.D. Peterson also will be sworn in as the new Presiding Justice. Outgoing Chief Justice David E. Nahmias will swear in both Justices, who were unanimously selected by their colleagues in March 2022.
Incoming Chief Justice Boggs’s father-in-law, Virgil M. Haynes, will give the invocation, and former Chief Justice Harold D. Melton, now with the Troutman Pepper law firm in Atlanta, will give introductory remarks. A number of dignitaries are expected to be in attendance, including the sitting Supreme Court Justices, some former Chief Justices, current Georgia Court of Appeals judges, several other state and federal judges, and University System of Georgia Chancellor and former Governor Sonny Perdue.
The Chief Justice, who serves a four-year term, leads Georgia’s judicial branch. The Chief Justice is the spokesperson for the Supreme Court, as well as for the entire state judiciary. He presides over the court’s oral arguments and the court’s deliberation of cases, although he has only one vote, as does each of the eight other Justices.
The Chief Justice also chairs the Judicial Council of Georgia, the policy-making body for the judicial branch that includes the State Bar President and 26 judges who represent the appellate courts and all classes of trial courts in the state. The Presiding Justice serves in the Chief Justice’s absence and is the vice-chair of the Judicial Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.