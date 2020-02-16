TIFTON — Michael Toews has been named assistant dean of the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences to oversee the Tifton Campus.
Toews, a UGA entomology professor, succeeds Joe West, who is retiring Feb. 28 after a 34-year career with the college. The UGA Tifton Campus has 60 faculty and more than 400 staff supporting teaching, research and extension programs for the college. The campus includes the Coastal Plain Experiment Station, the National Environmentally Sound Production Agriculture Laboratory and the Center for Invasive Species and Ecosystem Health.
“I look forward to building on the tremendous balance, breadth and professional reputation that our faculty enjoy,” Toews said. “One of my chief goals as the assistant dean will be to secure funding and resources that enable our campus to thrive for the next 100 years.”
The Tifton campus, which celebrated its centennial year in 2019, now has 150 buildings and 5,000 acres of farmland to support the land-grant mission of the college. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service is co-located at the campus with approximately 20 scientists working in partnership with UGA scientists. The assistant dean also oversees the Tifton Campus Conference Center, a multi-use facility that brings in conferences and events from across the Southeast.
“We are excited about the future direction of the UGA-Tifton campus. Dr. Toews brings a wealth of experience and vision to his new role as assistant dean in Tifton,” CAES Dean and Director Sam Pardue said. “I look forward to working with him as he directs the college’s efforts in south Georgia.”
A native of Salina, Kan., Toews completed a bachelor of science degree in biology from Fort Hays State University. He then earned a master’s degree and a doctorate in entomology from Oklahoma State University. After completing post-doctoral fellowships at Kansas State University and the USDA-ARS, he joined the UGA Tifton faculty in 2006 as a research entomologist focused on insect ecology and cotton pest management.
Toews acquired additional graduate teaching and extension responsibilities in 2009 and was appointed co-director at the UGA Center for Invasive Species and Ecosystem Health in 2014. He was promoted to professor in the UGA Department of Entomology in 2017.
During his tenure at UGA, Toews has conducted extensive research to improve Georgia cotton production. He is most well-known for his work on thrips and stink bugs, as well as invasive insect pests including kudzu bug, brown marmorated stink bug and silverleaf whitefly.
Toews has served on 27 graduate student committees and secured more than $16 million in competitive grant funding. His research program has resulted in nearly 200 publications, including 72 peer reviewed journal articles, six book chapters, 45 extension publications and 62 miscellaneous publications. With collaborators, he has released eight smartphone apps and four e-learning modules. Former post-doctoral fellows and students from his lab currently work in academia, industry, Cooperative Extension, state government and federal government service.
In 2015, Toews was the Southeastern Branch recipient of the Entomological Society of America Award for Excellence in Integrated Pest Management.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.