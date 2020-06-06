ALBANY — Michele Bateman recently joined a long list of distinguished southwest Georgia men and women who have been named recipients of the Exchange Club of Albany’s Book of Golden Deeds award.
Barney Knighton, chairman of the Book of Golden Deeds with The Exchange Club of Albany, presented the award to Bateman for her service to the region. The Book of Golden Deeds is one of the prestigious awards the Exchange Club presents each year, and Bateman’s years of service made her a deserving honoree.
Among her accomplishments and contributions:
♦ Member and past president of the Junior Woman’s Club;
♦ Responsible for the Lights of Love at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital for the past 20 years;
♦ Member and past president of the Thronateeska Foundation;
♦ 2014 honoree, continuing member and past president of Cancer Ties;
♦ Make-a-Wish foundation granter with more than 25 wishes granted;
♦ United Way Volunteer of the Year in 2008;
♦ Girl Scout leader for eight years;
♦ Ambassador for the Albany Chamber of Commerce for the last six years;
♦ Volunteer with “Quail Forever” for the past six years;
♦ Recipient of the Jefferson Award in 2018 presented by WXFL/Fox31 for her work with “Make a Wish” and “Cancer Ties”;
♦ Volunteer with Albany Mall Fashion Board for 12 years;
♦ Volunteer for the “Back the Blue” run;
♦ Volunteer for the “Albany Pink Walk”;
♦ Volunteer for Relay for Life.
While doing all of the above, Bateman fought and defeated cancer herself. Few can imagine a more deserving award recipient.
