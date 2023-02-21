powerOfAg.jpg

Michelle Samuel-Foo is helping people recognize the power of agriculture and entomology in her current position at the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture.

 Special Photo: UGA/CAES

GRIFFIN — As a child, Michelle Samuel-Foo would wake early on Saturday mornings to help her mother get the crops ready for market.

She loved working on her family’s farm, where they grew everything from spinach to okra to tomatoes. Being in the field and watching insects do their jobs to help — or sometimes hinder — the family’s efforts to make a living from the land were favorite pastimes.

