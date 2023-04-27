Michigan 7th grader safely brings full school bus to a stop after driver loses consciousness

Dillon Reeves safely brought a full school bus to a stop after the driver lost consciousness.

A seventh grader in Michigan is being praised as a hero for preventing his school bus from crashing after his bus driver lost consciousness, according to a school official.

Dillon Reeves, a student at Lois E. Carter Middle School in Warren, took immediate action on a bus ride after school Wednesday afternoon in "an extraordinary act of courage and maturity," Warren Consolidated Schools Superintendent Robert D. Livernois said.

