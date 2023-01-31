A Michigan man was convicted in Detroit federal court Monday on charges connected to his years-long stint in Syria training and fighting for the terror group ISIS, the Department of Justice said.

Ibraheem Izzy Musaibli traveled to Syria in 2015 to join ISIS, participating in a religious training camp and military training where he learned to operate a machine gun, according to the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Michigan.

