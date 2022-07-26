Dozens of incoming University of Michigan medical students walked out of their medical school induction ceremony Sunday to protest a keynote speaker with anti-abortion views.

As Dr. Kristin Collier, an assistant professor of internal medicine at the university, began delivering her keynote speech, several dozen students abruptly stood up and began filing out of the auditorium, video shows. Some audience members can also be seen leaving.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.