Michigan prosecutors say the parents of accused Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley exposed him to years of "chaotic, toxic conflict," and that they left him in an unstable home often with little supervision, creating a pathway to violence.

In a court filing Thursday, prosecutors argued that evidence of Jennifer and James Crumbley's personal problems, including an extramarital affair and substance abuse, should be allowed to be introduced at their trial. Attorneys for the couple have called the evidence "extraneous."

