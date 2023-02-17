After the Michigan State University community was paralyzed by a horrific mass shooting that killed three students, injured five others and halted campus activity, the school will begin to resume athletic and academic life, as many are still struggling to make sense of the tragedy.

Athletic events, some of which were postponed or canceled due to the shooting, are scheduled to resume this weekend and classes will recommence Monday, university officials announced.

Recommended for you

CNN's Miguel Marquez, Meridith Edwards, Jacob Lev, Christina Zdanowicz, David Williams, Michelle Watson, John Miller, Nouran Salahieh, Holly Yan and Sara Smart contributed to this report.

Tags