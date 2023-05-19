(CNN) — A Michigan teen who used a slingshot to ward off a kidnapper from his sister told CNN he “grabbed anything I could get” to save her.

“It just felt like I was scared, and I had like something to do, cause if I didn’t (grab) it, she would’ve been taken away or more worse,” Owen Burns, 13, told CNN This Morning’s Poppy Harlow Wednesday.

CNN’s Artemis Moshtaghian contributed to this report

