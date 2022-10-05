ALBANY — The “midnight basketball” concept originated in the 1990s as a way to give young men something to do and keep them out of trouble on the streets. And, in an example of what’s old is new again, the Albany Recreation and Parks Department is giving it a shot in 2022.
“This is basically our first of hopefully several,” department Director Steven Belk said. “Of course, October is Crime Prevention Month, and we wanted to really play a vital role, be a vital part of activities and educational activities for the community.”
Registration is available at arpd.recdesk.com, and is open to teams as well as individual players.
Younger participants will take to the court on Friday from 8-10 p.m. for five-on-five competition and a three-point contest at five locations. That time period is for players 11 years old to high school age, and must be accompanied by an adult.
From 10 a.m.-midnight, the older players get to take to the courts.
The venues for the games will be the Club at Thornton Park, Lockette Station Community Center, Sherwood Baptist Church, the YMCA, and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Albany’s Jefferson Street location.
In addition to the games, the department will provide food and prizes as well as an opportunity to hear some friendly advice.
Part of the drive behind the effort is to teach participants the lesson of competition without conflict through basketball.
“Particularly with the youth, we will have someone to come in and do a youth mentoring session,” Belk said. “There will be event security at all locations along with trained staff and community adults who are interested in our young people.”
The director said he hopes that midnight basketball will have a positive impact on youths in the community and positively affect their lives.
“Safety is the first priority, and really letting people have an opportunity to expend that energy, have fun and prevention,” he said.
A Tuesday stop in Albany to tour Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital's Simulation and Innovation Center impressed Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan. Phoebe officials also gave a presentation Duncan, joined by local legislators state Sen. Freddie Powell Sims and state Rep. Gerald Greene, about effort… Click for more.