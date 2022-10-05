Midnight basketball coming to five Albany locations on Friday
Steven Belk, the Albany Recreation and Parks director, said he hopes a Friday midnight basketball lineup will be a slam dunk.

 Staff Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY — The “midnight basketball” concept originated in the 1990s as a way to give young men something to do and keep them out of trouble on the streets. And, in an example of what’s old is new again, the Albany Recreation and Parks Department is giving it a shot in 2022.

“This is basically our first of hopefully several,” department Director Steven Belk said. “Of course, October is Crime Prevention Month, and we wanted to really play a vital role, be a vital part of activities and educational activities for the community.”

