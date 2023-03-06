Mike Pence asks judge to block subpoena for Jan. 6 testimony

Former Vice President Mike Pence, seen here in Las Vegas in November of 2022, has filed a motion asking a judge to block a federal grand jury subpoena for his testimony related to January 6 on the grounds that he is protected by the Constitution's Speech or Debate Clause.

 Scott Olson/Getty Images

Former Vice President Mike Pence has filed a motion asking a judge to block a federal grand jury subpoena for his testimony related to January 6 on the grounds that he is protected by the Constitution's Speech or Debate Clause, according to a source familiar with the filing.

Pence had publicly signaled that he planned to resist the subpoena, arguing it was "unconstitutional and unprecedented." His legal team filed the motion Friday night, the same day former President Donald Trump's attorneys asked a judge to block Pence from speaking to a grand jury about certain matters covered by executive privilege.

CNN's Katelyn Polantz contributed to this report.

