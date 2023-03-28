Mike Pence must testify about conversations he had with Donald Trump leading up to January 6, judge rules

Former Vice President Mike Pence, here in 2022, must testify to a grand jury about conversations he had with Donald Trump leading up to January 6, 2021.

 Scott Olson/Getty Images

A federal judge has decided that former Vice President Mike Pence must testify to a grand jury about conversations he had with Donald Trump leading up to January 6, 2021, according to multiple sources familiar with a recent federal court ruling.

But the judge said -- in a ruling that remains under seal -- that Pence can still decline to answer questions related to his actions on January 6 itself, when he was serving as president of the Senate for the certification of the 2020 presidential election, according to one of the sources.

CNN's Tierney Sneed contributed to this report.

