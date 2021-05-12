ATLANTA — The facts — and fiction — surrounding the cyberattack Friday of the Colonial Pipeline in Alpharetta:
— The company was the victim of a ransomware attack, it reported late Friday.
— Colonial Pipeline has temporarily halted all pipeline operations while it investigates the cyberattack.
— The Colonial Pipeline supplies nearly half of the gasoline consumed on the American East Coast.
— The pipeline is 5,500 miles long and runs from Texas to New Jersey.
— The FBI has blamed the attack on “DarkSide,” a group of hackers believed to be operating in Russia or Eastern Europe.
— Restrictions on commercial truckers in Georgia, including the number of hours truckers can operate and normal weight, height and length limits on trucks have been temporarily waived by Gov. Brian Kemp.
— Kemp also suspended the collection of gasoline and diesel fuel taxes until Saturday at midnight and brought into effect emergency measures that prohibit price gouging.
— Angela Holland, the president of the Georgia Association of Convenience Stores, said there should be enough fuel in Georgia as Colonial Pipeline works through the issue.
— Georgia and Tennessee could see the biggest shortages in the southeast, although many gas stations in Virginia and North Carolina reported being out of gas Thursday.
— State officials in Georgia have advised drivers to avoid refueling unless they need to and to fill the tank to 50% of what they normally would.
— Drivers are advised to complete multiple errands on one trip, minimize the use of air conditioning, remove bulk items from their cars and use the most fuel-efficient vehicle they own.
— Officials are recommending the use of public transportation as much as possible.
— Experts and officials are warning against panic-buying and hoarding gas while the pipeline is being restored.
— Reports on social media show people: filling barrels with gasoline, gas stations with hourlong lines, stations with pumps that are out of service, people filling up at the pump with plastic bags, all actions that officials say make panic reports of gas shortages self-fulfilling prophecies.
— American Airlines added refueling stops to two long-distance flights out of Charlotte, N.C., and drivers across the Southeast have found a growing number of gas stations out of stock.
— Prices are reportedly rising steeply at many stations.
— U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said the pipeline is expected to be operational by the weekend, and that Colonial will announce a definitive timeline by the end of Wednesday.
— Experts say if the Colonial Pipeline is not back in business by the weekend, prices could continue to rise at the pump and there will be broader localized fuel shortages across the southeast and mid-Atlantic regions.
— Gasoline stations that cannot get enough fuel are already closed in some states.
