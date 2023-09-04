Military junta leader is sworn in as Gabon’s interim president

Gabon's junta leader, Gen. Brice Nguema, is sworn in as interim president on September 4.

 Gabon 24

(CNN) — The leader of Gabon’s military junta, Gen. Brice Nguema, was sworn in as interim president by the country’s constitutional court during a televised ceremony Monday.

Last week, Nguema led a coup that ousted President Ali Bongo Ondimba, a military takeover that appears to have truncated the Bongo family’s decades-long dominance over Gabonese politics.

