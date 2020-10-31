ATLANTA — Military members — active duty, reserves and retirees — can enjoy a visit to World of Coca-Cola free of charge year-round, but Veterans Day is extra special.
To show gratitude to the men and women who serve our country, the World of Coca-Cola is extending a special offer to their loved ones as well. Monday through Thursday, from Nov. 2-12, members of the Armed Forces may purchase up to four general admission tickets at half-price for their friends and family to join them on a memorable visit to the attraction. Tickets must be purchased online using promotional code “vets2020,” and members will be asked to present their valid Armed Forces ID when they arrive at the attraction.
At World of Coca-Cola, guests can sample drinks from around the world, see the vault where Coca-Cola’s secret recipe is guarded, check out the attraction’s newest interactive exhibit, Scent Discovery, and more. Face coverings and social distancing are required and do not detract from the experience.
