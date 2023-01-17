Military veterans can now receive free emergency mental health care

 MANDEL NGAN/AFP/AFP/Getty Images

As of Tuesday, US military veterans in an "acute suicidal crisis" can receive free treatment including inpatient care up to 30 days and outpatient care for up to 90 days.

The expanded care was announced by the Department of Veterans Affairs on Friday, and is meant to "prevent veteran suicide by guaranteeing no cost, world-class care to veterans in times of crisis." Veterans who are seeking that care can go to any VA or non-VA health care facility, the release said, and they do not have to be enrolled in the VA system to receive care.

