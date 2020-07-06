Friday is Military Appreciation Day. We in southwest Georgia, and especially Albany, are very fortunate to have a base located in our midst. serves a critical function in the defense of our great nation and is one of the area’s biggest employers.
One of the people who works at this facility is Pamela Green Jackson. A military veteran, Jackson served in the Army before working at MCLB-Albany and currently serves as a Defense Information School-trained Public Affairs Officer. Having more than 10 years of experience with DOD, she's highly focused and a well-respected public affairs/communications professional.
Jackson began her career working at MCLB-Albany in 2008. Initially, she worked as a public affairs and community relations specialist. In this capacity, she held numerous responsibilities, including writing and copy-editing newspaper stories for a weekly base newspaper that covered two major commands. Jackson also wrote, for dissemination through multiple types of media, for both internal and external audiences. Among her other responsibilities, she served as a speechwriter for the base commander.
In January 2013, Jackson was promoted to her current position as a community plans and liaison officer. This entails even more responsibilities. First, she serves as the main point of contact for all off-base entities seeking utilization of the base’s land and facilities. Jackson also serves as special staff advisor to MCLB-Albany's commanding officer and USMC Logistics Command’s commanding general.
In her role as community relations officer, Jackson plans, coordinates, advises and implements the command’s community relations programs. She also is involved in other capacities in this position, such as scheduling community outreach functions. She also serves as the government/external relations officer. Among her responsibilities in this area are communication and engagement with members of Congress, local and state officials, their staffs and various high-level government personnel for the purpose of answering sensitive and non-sensitive queries and provide information.
Jackson also serves as the base's public affairs team leader. Here, she assists with the planning and execution of command information and media relations projects, among other responsibilities. Some of her duties involve continuing to maintain established working relationships with members of the local broadcast and print media. She also provides guidance to the commander(s) as well as others in base leadership regarding media engagement.
Jackson has garnered numerous awards for her work. In addition, she has received multiple cash and time-off awards for her work and has been previously nominated for Employee of the Year. Her leaders and others speak very highly of her.
Colonel Alphonso Trimble, the now former base commander of MCLB-Albany, said of Jackson: “She is well-deserving of recognition because she is the sinew for all commands and tenants aboard the installation to connect us to the community and our congressional representatives. She has served as a cogent advisor on some very challenging issues and has been a godsend to us all (in that) she is always willing to go above and beyond in support of the Marine Corps, the installation and its tenants.
"She is the go-to person on the hard issues.”
Jackson holds a master’s degree in leadership and organizational effectiveness and has completed some coursework toward a doctorate. She has completed professional development training in two executive leadership programs, the DoD Public Affairs Qualification Course, Lean Six Sigma Green Belt and Leadership Albany.
In addition to these accomplishments, Jackson has been heavily involved in volunteer and community projects. For instance, she is the founder and CEO of The Youth Becoming Healthy Project, a previous board member of Strive2Thrive, past president of the Turner Job Corps Community Relations Council and a current executive board member of the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce.
Jackson has received many professional and community awards and recognitions. In this latter category, she was named one of America's 100 most influential people by Rural Leadership Magazine, honored by Georgia Trend Magazine, a DoD Women’s History Award Recipient, received the 2012 Presidential Citizens Medal, the second-highest civilian award, and has been cited as a CNN Hero of the Week.
As Military Appreciation Day nears, Pamela Green Jackson is certainly deserving of our appreciation for her work to make the Good Life City even better.
