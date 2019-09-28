ALBANY – A group of volunteers pitched in – literally – during a Friday cleanup around local boat landings in the Albany area.
A group of about 30 MillerCoorsemployees and Flint Riverkeeper officials met at Cox Landing for some pizza and then fanned out to pick up garbage along a trail at that site, while some moved on to Radium Springs and other locations.
With the Flint River at a low level, boats weren’t utilized, so the volunteers did their work on foot.
“These folks are dedicated, because they don’t even get a boat ride,” said Gordon Rogers, executive director of Flint Riverkeeper. “It’s important to pick up the stuff we can see, and it raises awareness of things we can’t see.”
With the water at such low levels, fishing is good, Rogers said. The low water also exposes garbage that normally can’t be seen.
“That’s helpful for picking up trash,” the Riverkeeper director said. “Fish are concentrated, their prey are concentrated. For me this is my favorite time to fish.”
The occasion was MillerCoors Albany Brewery’s Our Beer Print Month Impact Day, when employees teamed up with the Riverkeeper.
Complete Resource Management provided a large trash receptacle and disposal of the collected trash.
The effort “is MolsonCoors/MillerCoors’ largest annual volunteer event, meant to protect beer’s most important ingredient – water,” the company said in a news release. “Throughout September, thousands of employees across the entire organization will participate in projects across the nation to protect local water resources and promote water stewardship.”
Among the projects on which employees are participating are repairing riverbeds, cleaning coastlines and removing trash.
“We can’t brew our quality beers without clean water,” the release said. “It’s not a coincidence that most of our breweries are located near clean water sources like the Flint River here in Albany.”