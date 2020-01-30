ALBANY — The Dougherty County’s new hire has some experience in helping a community recover from storm damage, the role she will taken on here.
Georgia Collier-Bolling will come to Albany from New Orleans, where she assisted with recovery efforts after Hurricane Katrina devastated that city.
As program manager, she will administer a program to help individuals who suffered damage to residences that is under development.
Dougherty County is in line for part of $64.9 million in federal funds that will be distributed in 15 Georgia counties.
The majority of that money is earmarked to go to three zip codes, one of which is 61705, which includes the east Albany area.
“Eighty percent is to be spent in three zip codes,” Dougherty County Administrator Michael McCoy said. “This will provide assistance for people who are still in need in our community to have their homes rebuilt.”
Cook, Crisp, Thomas and Worth counties are among the others covered under the grant.
The county is setting up an office on Pine Avenue in downtown Albany where residents who had storm damage can apply.
The money will cover those who suffered damage from the 2017 storms that included two tornadoes and Tropical Storm Irma. It does not include those who were impacted in 2018 by Hurricane Michael.
The Georgia Department of Community Affairs is administering the community development block grant-disaster recovery program.
“We’re moving as expeditiously as we can within the guidelines of the Department of Community Affairs,” McCoy said. “This is the first time we’ve done something like this.”
Once Collier-Bolling arrives and the office is up and running the county plans a marketing campaign to make the public aware of the program.
The grant contains components for infrastructure, housing and economic revitalization for affected areas.
“The first one we’re going to be addressing is housing,” McCoy said.
