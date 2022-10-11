campaigns.jpg

Democrat Stacey Abrams continues to edge out incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp in the fundraising game, although Kemp has narrowed the gap in the last couple of months.

 Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder

ATLANTA — Candidates for statewide office just reported their latest fundraising haul as they enter the homestretch of Georgia’s midterm election. Here’s a quick-and-dirty rundown on the size of these candidates’ war chests in Georgia’s marquee races. Early voting starts on Monday.

U.S. Senate: In the tumultuous Senate contest, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is winning the money race. Warnock had $13.7 million left on hand after raising an eye-popping $26.3 million in two months. Republican Herschel Walker raised $12 million and has $7 million available to spend.

