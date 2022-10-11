ATLANTA — Candidates for statewide office just reported their latest fundraising haul as they enter the homestretch of Georgia’s midterm election. Here’s a quick-and-dirty rundown on the size of these candidates’ war chests in Georgia’s marquee races. Early voting starts on Monday.
U.S. Senate: In the tumultuous Senate contest, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is winning the money race. Warnock had $13.7 million left on hand after raising an eye-popping $26.3 million in two months. Republican Herschel Walker raised $12 million and has $7 million available to spend.
Governor’s race: Democrat Stacey Abrams continues to edge out incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp in the fundraising game, although Kemp has narrowed the gap in the last couple months.
Abrams reported raising $15.4 million in the last two-month period, bringing her total cash raised up to $45.9 million. That’s on top of what her leadership committee raised this period: $20.8 million. All told, that committee has so far given her candidacy a $39.3 million boost. She reported having $11.2 million cash on hand between the two funds as the election heats up.
Kemp, who has had a slight lead over Abrams in recent polling, reported raising $9.4 million, bringing his total raised up to $38.9 million. His leadership committee additionally raised $21.4 million, bringing the committee’s tally up to $29 million. He reported having more cash on hand than Abrams with $15.4 million unspent in both funds.
Attorney General: Republican incumbent Attorney General Chris Carr is trying to fend off a Democratic challenger, state Sen. Jen Jordan. Carr reported pulling in about $1.1 million, bringing his tally up to $4.3 million He has $1.1 million cash on hand.
Jordan raised a total of $3.1 million, with $1 million raised during the last two months. She has $1.4 million available, and her campaign announced a seven-figure ad campaign Monday as Jordan released her first TV ad for the general election.
Lieutenant governor: Republican state Sen. Burt Jones and Democrat Charlie Bailey are in a tight race to replace Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, who is not seeking a second term presiding over the state Senate.
Jones reported raising about $1.9 million, bringing his total up to $8.6 million. He has about $1.9 million left unspent.
Bailey, a former prosecutor, raised about $708,000, bringing his total up to $1.8 million. He has $657,000 available.
Secretary of State: Brad Raffensperger, the incumbent Republican Secretary of State, is the only sitting GOP official with a comfortable lead over his Democratic challenger in the limited polling available. Raffensperger reported taking in $852,000 in the last two months, bringing his total up to $2.8 million. He has about $416,000 left in his account.
State Rep. Bee Nguyen has been able to more than match Raffensperger in fundraising. The Democrat has raised a total of $3.2 million, with $1.1 million collected in the last two months. And notably, she has nearly $1.2 million unspent.