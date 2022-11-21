steves.jpg

Steves & Sons Inc., a high-volume and family-owned millwork manufacturer, will invest more than $100 million and create 170 jobs over the next three years as it builds a new, state-of-the-art facility in Jackson County.

ATLANTA – Steves & Sons Inc., a high volume and family-owned millwork manufacturer, will invest more than $100 million and create 170 jobs over the next three years as it builds a new, state-of-the-art facility in Jackson County. This is the company’s second expansion announcement in Georgia in the last year.

"Again and again, companies choose to expand here in the No. 1 state for business because they have access to the well-trained work force, raw materials, and infrastructure they need to grow and thrive," Gov. Brian Kemp said. "We're proud that Steves & Sons is the latest job creator to grow their operations in Georgia, and we look forward to seeing the partnership between this family-owned company and Jackson County thrive."

