The city of Minneapolis on Friday agreed to reorganize the city's police department nearly three years after the death of George Floyd, a Black man, at the hands of a White police officer sparked protests and scrutiny of law enforcement biases across the country.

The deal with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights calls for the city and police to "make changes to their organizational culture" and address "race-based policing," the state agency said in a release.

Recommended for you

CNN's David J. Lopez, Omar Jimenez and Emma Tucker contributed to this report.

Tags