The city of Minneapolis has reached settlements totaling more than $8.8 million in two civil lawsuits that accuse former police officer Derek Chauvin of using excessive force in two incidents that happened nearly three years before he killed George Floyd during an arrest.

The plaintiffs, John Pope and Zoya Code -- both Black -- said Chauvin restrained them on the ground with his knee on their necks, a move similar to the one he would later deploy on Floyd and which was determined be a contributing factor in his death.

CNN's Elizabeth Wolfe, Andy Rose, Aya Elamroussi and Natalie Andes contributed to this report.

