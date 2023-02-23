Minnesota governor poised to sign bill that would speed right to vote for ex-felons

The voting rights of thousands of convicted felons in Minnesota are poised to be restored this summer once they leave prison, instead of after they complete parole, thanks to new legislation that is poised to be signed into law by Democratic Gov. Tim Walz, seen here in June of 2022.

SF26 was passed by the state Senate earlier this week after the House passed its version of the legislation earlier in the month. Both chambers are controlled by Democrats.

