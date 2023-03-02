The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals is investigating a misconduct allegation against a federal judge who called a 13-year-old girl out of the spectator's gallery at her father's supervised release revocation hearing and had her handcuffed and placed in the jury box, according to court documents.

US District Court Judge Roger Benitez paused a February 13 hearing in San Diego to call up the defendant's teenaged daughter, who was attending one of her father's hearings for the first time, according to a sentencing memorandum filed by the defendant's attorneys, which cited a transcript of the proceedings.

CNN's Steve Almasy contributed to this report

