At the end of Valencia Street in this southeastern coastal town, Carmen Baez was proud that neighbors were using her washing machine valves to collect fresh water.

The valves, sprouting like flowers from the ground, were all that was left of her small house near the edge of the Guamaní River, which overflowed and swallowed her yellow, cabin-like home, other houses on the block, her stepfather's vintage Toyota and four of her eight beloved cats. A friend hid her house keys after Baez evacuated to her mother's home on higher ground, she said, preventing her from returning to fetch the cats during the storm.

