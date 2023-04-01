A missing Florida boy was found dead Friday after authorities say they discovered the 2-year-old's body in the mouth of an alligator in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The boy, Taylen Mosley, was reported missing after his mother, Pashun Jeffery, 20, was found dead in her apartment Thursday afternoon with multiple stab wounds, St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway said in a news conference Friday.

CNN's Paradise Afshar contributed to this report

