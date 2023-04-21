Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves signed on Friday legislation that expands the state's law enforcement reach in the city of Jackson and implements major changes to its judicial system.

One of the laws signed on Friday, SB 2343, will expand the state-controlled Capitol Police jurisdiction from its current boundaries around state buildings to almost the entire city. The law enforcement agency will report primarily to state-appointed leadership instead of local officials.

