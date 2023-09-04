(CNN) — A group of Mississippi hunters have broken the state record for the longest alligator ever captured in the state with a 14-foot-3-inch reptile weighing just over 800 pounds.

Hunters Tanner White, Don Woods, Will Thomas and Joey Clark of Red Antler Processing, a game processing and hunting store, worked together to nab the huge gator, according to an August 26 Facebook post from the company.

