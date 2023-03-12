A Mississippi man has been sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison for burning a cross in his front yard to intimidate a Black family, according to a news release from the US Justice Department.

Axel Cox, 24, was sentenced to 42 months in connection to the cross burning, which happened in December 2020 and violated the Fair Housing Act, the release said, adding Cox "admitted that he lit the cross on fire because the victims were Black and that he intended to scare them into moving out of the neighborhood."

CNN's Dakin Andone contributed to this report.

