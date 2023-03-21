Missouri AG seeks to restrict gender-affirming care for minors

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, here on January 3, is seeking to implement an emergency regulation to restrict gender-affirming care for minors.

 David A. Lieb/AP

Missouri's Republican attorney general is seeking to implement an emergency regulation to restrict gender-affirming care for minors.

"Because gender transition interventions are experimental, the regulation clarifies that state law already prohibits performing experimental procedures in the absence of specific guardrails," Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey said in a news release on Monday.

Recommended for you

CNN's Devan Cole contributed to this report.

Tags