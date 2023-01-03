Missouri carries out first known execution of an openly transgender person for 2003 murder

Amber McLaughlin, the first openly transgender woman set to be executed in the US, has asked Missouri's Republican Gov. Mike Parson to spare her.

Missouri carried out the first known US execution of an openly transgender person Tuesday when Amber McLaughlin, who was convicted of a 2003 murder and unsuccessfully sought clemency from the governor, was put to death by lethal injection.

"McLaughlin was pronounced dead at 6:51 p.m.," the Missouri Department of Corrections said in a written statement.

