Missouri is scheduled to carry out first US execution of an openly transgender person today

Amber McLaughlin, the first openly transgender woman set to be executed in the US, has asked Missouri's Republican Gov. Mike Parson to spare her.

 Jeremy S. Weis/AP

Missouri on Tuesday is scheduled to execute Amber McLaughlin, a transgender woman convicted of a 2003 murder, who unsuccessfully sought clemency from the governor in part because the jury at her trial did not vote for a death sentence.

If carried out, McLaughlin's execution -- the first in the US this year -- would be unusual: Executions of women in the United States are already rare, with just 17 put to death since 1976, when the US Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty after a brief suspension, according to the Death Penalty Information Center. But McLaughlin would also be the first openly transgender person executed in the United States, the non-profit organization said.

CNN's Rebekah Riess and Emma Tucker contributed to this report.

