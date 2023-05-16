(CNN) — A teacher in Missouri who was initially placed on administrative leave after a video circulating on social media showed them using the n-word at least twice in class “is no longer employed,” the Springfield Public Schools district said in a statement to CNN on Tuesday.

On May 9, the principal of Glendale High School sent a letter to staff and families addressing the language used by the teacher, calling it “inappropriate” and “inexcusable.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags