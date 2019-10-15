Modern Gas announces new team member certifications

ALBANY — Modern Gas Co. has announced two new services that complement its expanding retail lines.
Effective immediately, customers may schedule appointments for chimney sweeping, inspection and repair as well as appliance service and repair — both performed by certified professionals.
Dirty chimneys can cause chimney fires, which can cause severe damage to a home or even loss of life. The majority of chimney fires, caused by cracks in the structure or buildup of creosote, can go undetected until it is too late. Modern Gas team member Ricky Huiras recently received his certification by the Chimney Safety Institute of America and is ready to begin servicing homes in southwest Georgia.
Steve Nichols, a Modern Gas professional, is Environmental Protection Agency-certified and has recently obtained his national appliance service technician certification. He is now available to service any home appliance sold by Modern Gas or Knight’s Appliances.
“We desire to be a one-stop-shop for our customers,” Modern Gas Senior Vice President Wendy Salter said. “That includes providing continued service after an appliance has been delivered or helping a customer maintain home safety through chimney cleaning and inspection.”
For more information on these services, call (229) 435-6116.
Modern Gas has been operating in southwest Georgia since 1954 and was originally family-owned and operated. Additionally, the company has expanded in recent years to include a retail division offering customers an extensive list of items for the home including appliances, high-end grills and products for outdoor living.
The company partners with school systems, nonprofit organizations and its annual Rib Showdown event.